Leader of Paul Weiss' London office leaves for law firm Kirkland

Signage is seen outside of the law firm Kirkland & Ellis LLP in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Kirkland & Ellis said Wednesday that it has hired corporate lawyer Alvaro Membrillera in London from rival U.S. law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison.

Membrillera, who led Paul Weiss' London office, works with private equity firms and their portfolio companies on M&A and leveraged finance deals.

He has advised clients including KKR, General Atlantic, BC Partners and KPS Capital Partners, according to his Paul Weiss online biography.

Membrillera joined Paul Weiss in 2017 from Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. Paul Weiss opened its London outpost in 2001.

The firm's website lists three partners and two counsel who remain in the office. It lost two other London partners, M&A and private equity lawyers Ramy Wahbeh and Kaisa Kuusk, to U.S. competitor Sidley Austin earlier this summer.

Wahbeh, who was deputy head of Paul Weiss' London office, is now co-leader of Sidley's private equity practice group.

A Paul Weiss spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Membrillera's departure.

Kirkland's London office, which opened in 1994, has more than 300 lawyers, according to its website. The Chicago-founded firm has about 3,500 lawyers globally.

"Alvaro is one of Europe's top private equity lawyers with substantial experience leading complex cross-border transactions for sophisticated financial sponsors," Jon Ballis, chairman of Kirkland's executive committee, said in a statement.

Kirkland has made at least one other London partner hire this year. Rhys Davies joined in March from DLA Piper, where he was the international sustainability and ESG leader.

