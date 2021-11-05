Legal hiring ticks up in October along with overall job growth

REUTERS/Toru Hanai (JAPAN)

(Reuters) - The U.S. legal sector added 4,700 jobs in October, according to Labor Department figures released Friday, echoing a rebound in general U.S. employment numbers over the previous month.

Seasonally adjusted employment data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed a preliminary total of 1,152,600 legal services sector jobs in October. This is an increase over the revised number of 1,147,900 jobs reported in the sector in September, but still lower than the high water mark of 1,165,300 jobs in February 2020.

The uptick mirrored gains in the overall economy. BLS data for non-farm payrolls showed the U.S. added 531,000 jobs, nudging the nationwide unemployment rate down to 4.6% last month from 4.8% in September. However, employment is still 4.2 million jobs below its peak in February 2020, with job growth averaging 582,000 per month this year.

U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh in a Friday statement attributed the job growth to COVID-19 vaccinations that allowed more Americans to return to work. "Today's data reveals that the number of people who are not rejoining the workforce due to COVID-related concerns dropped to its lowest level since the beginning of the pandemic," he said.

As law firms across the country prepare to send lawyers back to the office between this fall and early next year, many have implemented vaccination requirements for attorneys and staff.

Most large law firm leaders have adopted a hybrid approach when it comes to in-office mandates, with some promising to continue offering flexible work arrangements in the future. This approach has served as a recruiting incentive in a competitive talent market.

