Legal job ads hit new milestone amid talent crunch

(Reuters) - With a Big Law salary war still raging and some law firms offering quarter million-dollar hiring bonuses to attract associates, it's no secret that firms are hungry for talent.

On Monday, legal intelligence firm Leopard Solutions provided even more evidence, saying it had tracked more than 10,000 currently open legal industry jobs for the first time since it began collecting such data in 2006.

The company, which conducts market research for law firms, legal departments, legal recruiters and law schools, said as of Monday it had recorded a total of 10,051 open positions, including 6,928 for associates, 286 for counsel, 294 for partners, 500 for support attorney positions and 2,043 for support staff such as paralegals and secretaries.

“The amount of new openings that are happening now, it's beyond just coming back from COVID," said Leopard Solutions sales and marketing VP Phil Flora. "It's just a hyperactive market right now, where it's just extremely competitive."

Am Law 200 firms make up about 63% of the firms hiring for associate positions tracked by the company, with midsize and boutique firms making up the rest.

Dealmaking activity is a key driver for hiring in corporate practices, with a record-setting $1.5 trillion in global M&A deals announced in the second quarter of 2021 alone, according to data from Refinitiv.

The rush to hire comes as the legal industry is still catching up to pre-pandemic employment levels. Legal sector employment plummeted in the spring of 2020 as coronavirus lockdowns shuttered courts and froze dealmaking. While the picture has improved nearly every month since then, legal employment is still tens of thousands of jobs behind where it stood in March 2020, according to data from the U.S. Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Reporting by Chinekwu Osakwe