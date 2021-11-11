Welcome to Reuters Legal News beta. Please enjoy and provide us with your feedback as we continue to improve the Reuters Legal News experience.

Skip to main content

Legal software company Exterro hires first-ever general counsel

By
2 minute read

REUTERS/Yara Nardi

  • Jenny Hamilton was most recently at HaystackID, another company focused on e-discovery
  • Exterro says it is eying "potential future IPO"

(Reuters) - Exterro, an e-discovery and information governance provider, on Thursday said it hired Jenny Hamilton, who is the company's first general counsel, from e-discovery services firm HaystackID.

Hamilton previously worked for more than 14 years at farm equipment manufacturing giant Deere & Co, where she headed a team charged with e-discovery and investigations, according to Exterro.

Portland, Oregon-based Exterro said Hamilton's hire comes as the company "advances towards a potential future IPO."

Exterro markets itself as a legal governance, risk and compliance software platform with products for discovery, privacy, risk management and digital forensics. It acquired digital forensic investigation tech provider AccessData last December.

Customers include corporate law departments, law firms, law enforcement and government agencies, according to Exterro, which lists on its website customers such as Lockheed Martin Corp, UnitedHealthcare Inc and the United Parcel Service.

Hamilton is the first person to hold the general counsel title at Exterro, though not the first lawyer it's had in-house, according to a company representative.

Hamilton joined HaystackID in December 2020 as deputy general counsel for global discovery and privacy. She said her stint at HaystackID - her first in a general counsel role - was a "great bridge to get here."

"We wish Jenny the best in her new role," Hal Brooks, CEO of HaystackID, said in an emailed statement.

Read More:

E-discovery market consolidation continues with 'nine-figure' Exterro acquisition

Exterro pitches speed, automation in revamped doc review platform

Sara Merken reports on privacy and data security, as well as the business of law, including legal innovation and key players in the legal services industry. Reach her at sara.merken@thomsonreuters.com

More from Reuters

Industry Insight

Industry InsightSmall law firms face numerous challenges, but maintain a positive outlook, says new report
DiversityHow to create more diverse law schools in 2021
BankruptcyTrustee wants N.Y. lawyer jailed for not cooperating in firm bankruptcy
Industry InsightBig-city service, small-city costs: An innovative approach to building a midsize law firm