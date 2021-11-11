Legal software company Exterro hires first-ever general counsel

REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Summary Jenny Hamilton was most recently at HaystackID, another company focused on e-discovery

Exterro says it is eying "potential future IPO"

(Reuters) - Exterro, an e-discovery and information governance provider, on Thursday said it hired Jenny Hamilton, who is the company's first general counsel, from e-discovery services firm HaystackID.

Hamilton previously worked for more than 14 years at farm equipment manufacturing giant Deere & Co, where she headed a team charged with e-discovery and investigations, according to Exterro.

Portland, Oregon-based Exterro said Hamilton's hire comes as the company "advances towards a potential future IPO."

Exterro markets itself as a legal governance, risk and compliance software platform with products for discovery, privacy, risk management and digital forensics. It acquired digital forensic investigation tech provider AccessData last December.

Customers include corporate law departments, law firms, law enforcement and government agencies, according to Exterro, which lists on its website customers such as Lockheed Martin Corp, UnitedHealthcare Inc and the United Parcel Service.

Hamilton is the first person to hold the general counsel title at Exterro, though not the first lawyer it's had in-house, according to a company representative.

Hamilton joined HaystackID in December 2020 as deputy general counsel for global discovery and privacy. She said her stint at HaystackID - her first in a general counsel role - was a "great bridge to get here."

"We wish Jenny the best in her new role," Hal Brooks, CEO of HaystackID, said in an emailed statement.

