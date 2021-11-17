Legal tech gets its day on ‘Shark Tank’ with prenup platform

REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

(Reuters) - The legal technology sector has made an appearance on primetime television, with ABC's "Shark Tank" hosting the founders of a company marketing prenuptial agreements that don't require the advice of a lawyer.

Massachusetts family law attorney Julia Rodgers said she started developing her company, HelloPrenup, to create a cheaper and faster option for drafting prenuptial agreements. She and her co-founder walked away from their appearance on an episode of the reality show on Nov. 12 with a deal from two investors.

"Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary and guest Nirav Tolia, co-founder of neighborhood social network Nextdoor, agreed to contribute $150,000 for a split 30% stake in HelloPrenup.

That investment in the consumer-facing platform may be fairly modest, but the legal tech industry has taken off in recent years, expanding quickly in terms of venture capital raised and new entrants into the market.

LegalZoom.com Inc recently becoming a public company, Rodgers said, has "shown people that this is a really serious area and will continue to grow."

Rocket Lawyer is another example of an online legal services company targeting consumers.

Rodgers, a lawyer at Mavrides Law in Boston, said HelloPrenup was looking for a "strategic partnership" with its new investors. She said being on the show was a "positive experience."

HelloPrenup, which launched in June 2021 after a year in a beta period, currently serves 18 states. After the deal, the company plans to expand to more states and provide additional educational content on its website, Rodgers said.