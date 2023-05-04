Lewis Brisbois chair, executive committee are out after lawyer exodus















(Reuters) - Robert Lewis, founding partner of U.S. law firm Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith, stepped down from his role as chairman of the firm on Wednesday after the mass departure of at least 110 lawyers to a new firm this week.

Lewis helped start Los Angeles-founded Lewis Brisbois, which has grown to about 1,700 lawyers, in 1979.

Bob Smith, co-chairman of the firm, said in a statement that the firm thanks Lewis for his contributions, and he will become chairman emeritus.

Lewis Brisbois will also dissolve its executive committee effective immediately, Smith said, and instead a newly expanded 13-member management committee will oversee the firm.

The firm will hold elections on May 9 to add five new members to the management committee, which will then name a managing partner and other top leaders, Smith said.

He said the firm had been considering changes to its management structure before this week.

Lewis Brisbois has seen two large groups of lawyers depart this year. In January, a team of 44 cybersecurity professionals, including 32 lawyers, joined rival firm Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete.

This week, leaders of the firm's employment practice, including chair John Barber and vice chair Jeffrey Ranen, started a new firm.

Barber said earlier this week that as many as 140 lawyers could eventually join the new firm, Barber Ranen, which is launching with three offices in California and other lawyers around the country.

He said the group wanted more flexibility than they had at Lewis Brisbois.

Smith said in the statement provided Thursday that while the departure of the large group in California "may seem dramatic, it is less than 8% of the firm in one practice area."

