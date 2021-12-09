Liberty Mutual taps deputy to replace retiring legal chief

Summary Hart named EVP, chief legal officer of Liberty Mutual Insurance

Top lawyer Jim Kelleher to retire after four decades

(Reuters) - Liberty Mutual Insurance said on Thursday it has promoted Damon Hart to chief legal officer as the insurer's longtime legal leader Jim Kelleher plans to retire at the end of the year.

Hart has held several legal roles at the Boston-based global insurer since joining in 2014, including deputy chief legal officer for the past year. He takes over the CLO role Jan. 1.

Liberty Mutual said it works in nearly 30 countries and economies and has around 45,000 employees.

"Damon's tremendous experience across a wide variety of legal disciplines has helped shape our company and culture," David Long, chairman and chief executive officer, said in a statement.

Hart previously practiced at large law firms Littler Mendelson, Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart and Holland & Knight, according to his LinkedIn page, focusing on employment and litigation matters.

Liberty Mutual said Kelleher, who has served as legal chief since 2013, has "led and influenced all aspects of the company's legal function" in his nearly four decades there.

His other roles there have included managing the company's corporate litigation group and serving as general counsel of Liberty International, the company said.

Another law and business leader from Liberty Mutual also left the company recently.

Deloitte said in March that it had hired Bob Taylor, a 25-year veteran of Liberty Mutual, who had managed the insurer's legal operations group.

