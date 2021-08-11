Life inside the mass tort machine

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

August 11, 2021 - "By summer of 2014 I had decided that would be last my holidays and year of my life. I could no longer be the burden to my precious sons who were just teenagers," Renee Stevens said.

Renee — not her real name — is one of over 200 people who took part in a two-year procedural-justice study that I conducted to learn about plaintiffs' experiences with courts, lawyers, and claims administrators in multidistrict-litigation (MDL). Her story is uniquely hers, and the quotes here are from her responses, but her experience was similar to others.

Years before 2014, Renee was 37 years old and had everything she needed: a husband, two kids, a salary in management, a license to fish. Warm salty air hugged her modest one-story house and patches of grass and pine trees pushed triumphantly through her sandy yard, all within a stone's throw of the Budget Inn that dotted the nearby county road.

Privately though, her body betrayed her with each sneeze, each cough, and each laugh. Her bathroom cabinet hid supplies for someone much older. Her trusted gynecologist suggested a fix. Like superglue, pelvic mesh promised to hoist her organs back to their God-given places and stop the leaks. She agreed.

Eight months later the so-called surgical pain gave way to ER visits. Weekly doctor's appointments became chronic pain management, Botox injections for bladder spasms, a leave of absence. Good days became bed days, and absence turned into unemployment, calendars of revolving doctors, and self-catheterization.

By age 41, her family scaffolding buckled. Migrating mesh is like "screwing a wire brush," joked male executives at Johnson & Johnson. It unraveled 20 years of marriage. Without her husband, Renee's sons assumed the daily soils of her care. Without insurance, her 401K paid for nerve blocks, not golden years. She could no longer afford the house her kids grew up in.

Renee tried to end her life.

Then she sued. She chose an Alabama law firm with a motto promising to be counselors and advisors — not just lawyers.

Lawsuits can be salves. Decades of research reveal a surprising truth: People care as much or more about how courts treat them as they do about winning or losing. They want judges to see them as human beings, examine their evidence, and hear their story.

But Renee entered a crowd of over 100,000 other women suing multiple mesh manufacturers. Litigation like this has become so common that in 2020, one out of every two plaintiffs suing in federal court was part of what's known as a multidistrict litigation, or MDL for short.

In that world, efficiency, not catharsis, is the currency of the day. MDL yanks plaintiffs like Renee out of Main Street courthouses and centralizes them before a single judge in a faraway state. Ninety-nine percent never return, earning MDLs nicknames like black holes and roach motels.

Renee pressed on. "I believe I certainly had [a] winnable case considering that I was in perfect health and 37 years old," she explained.

She added her name to a six-month waiting list for a surgeon 1,000 miles away who promised to remove the mesh. But, like rebar in concrete, polypropylene mesh entwines, ingrains, and attaches to its surroundings. It is not meant to be excavated. Two surgeries. Eight hours. Nearly 99% of it is now gone. "I am one of the fortunate victims," Renee said, "but the journey to get there, go through the surgery, and to take years to heal has no limitations on the value of pain and suffering."

Her lawsuit continued, but she knew nothing about it or the hearings. Pain and poverty prevented her from traveling another thousand miles to court.

And yet Renee wanted a say: "I would rather risk losing the case to be able to tell the impacts this MESH has done by ruining my life and my family," she noted. She longed to look those who wronged her in the eye, to show the Johnson & Johnson executives what they had done to her.

Lawsuits can be platforms. In conducting the study that introduced me to Renee, few plaintiffs identified a single aim. Most wanted money. Surgeries and medical costs bankrupted some. But they also wanted to protect others and hold companies accountable. "We mesh victims have suffered and endured shameful treatment from the medical communities, all for a minor condition that was once life-altering not life-threatening," Renee said.

Over 1,980 days ticked by. She held out for a day in court that never came. Trials are nearly as rare as winning lotto numbers. MDLs like these last an average of 4.7 years, nearly four times as long as the average civil case. Too long, according to 73% of our respondents. And yet, a stunning 59.9% would have waited longer still, some up to five more years if it meant a chance to speak the truth in public, on the record, before a judge.

Renee's lawyer approached her with a deal: $70,000. One year's worth of her former income. Attorney's fees, medical liens, and court costs would whittle that number down further still.

Take it, her lawyer insisted. She said the lawyer threatened to drop her as a client if she didn't. That's often how mass-tort settlements work. To get the closure their stockholders crave, companies negotiate deals with attorneys instead of plaintiffs, deals that require lawyers to recommend that all their clients settle and to stop representing those who refuse.

Renee wasn't expecting riches. But as she heard about those lucky trial winners whose juries awarded them between $500,000 and $120 million — at least before haggling, delay, and further appeals — she could not understand how everyone else seemed to get so little. The New York Times reported settlements of less than $60,000. One plaintiffs' lawyer in the thick of it said deals were lower still, $40,000. Meanwhile, the starting settlement for a Biomet hip implant was $200,000.

"The whole process is being victimized and violated all over again," Renee said.

Renee is one of many, and not just in the volume sense. Others feel the same way. Plaintiffs in our study hailed from 42 states and had diverse backgrounds, education levels, and races. Their cases lingered in 32 different state and federal courts.

Yet commonalities ran deep when it came to their court experiences: 59% received few updates from their lawyers, 67% didn't feel like they understood what was happening with their lawsuit, 50% couldn't trust their lawyer to act in their best interest, and 65% were dissatisfied with their attorneys. A trifling 1.8% felt their lawsuit accomplished what they hoped it would.

Their experiences cannot be chalked up to a few lawyers behaving badly. Two-hundred-ninety-five different lawyers from 145 law firms represented our participants. Most were insiders — judges handpicked 54% of them (or someone from their firm) to lead the MDLs.

"If you're able to answer a question," Renee asked me, then how did "[lawyers] agree to such small amounts for the suffering the victims have endured?"

It is a vast system that fails plaintiffs at every turn. Big Pharma sometimes sacrifices people for profits. Lead generators and advertisers then lure them in with ad campaigns and sell them in bulk to mostly male lawyers who seem to stockpile and stonewall them. Judges tend to see plaintiffs as numbers on a spreadsheet, not faces before them.

Defendants settle on the cheap, volume discounts in hand, ethics out of mind. And state bar associations often fail to take client complaints seriously, leading to the occasional public indictment of both titans like Tom Girardi — the now disbarred lawyer behind Erin Brockovich — and the bar itself.

It is a well-oiled network that serves its stakeholders well. Except for those who enter it only once — the plaintiffs, the ones who need it most.

But how to explain all that?

What Renee knows is this: "I was robbed of an opportunity to ever feel redemption after battling defeat for so many years." "I've accepted that day will never happen."

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias. Westlaw Today is owned by Thomson Reuters and operates independently of Reuters News.