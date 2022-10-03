Linklaters adds Hong Kong restructuring head from Allen & Overy

Companies

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Linklaters said Monday that it has added a new partner to its Asia restructuring and insolvency practice in Hong Kong from rival U.K.-founded law firm Allen & Overy.

Richard Woodworth, who has been with Allen & Overy for nearly 12 years, was most recently the founder and co-head of the Asia Pacific restructuring and recovery group at the firm, Linklaters said.

Woodworth is Hong Kong and English law qualified and has represented creditors, borrowers and other clients through financial restructurings and insolvency proceedings for nearly 20 years, Linklaters said. His clients have included Vietnam-based shipbuilding industry group Vinashin and Singapore-based oil and gas company KrisEnergy.

An Allen & Overy spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Woodworth's departure.

In June, Hong Kong-based Linklaters partner and head of corporate practice Gilbert Li, and partner Iris Yeung left the firm to join Allen & Overy.

Reporting by Shruthi K











