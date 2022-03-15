Linklaters expands London finance practice with Vinson & Elkins trio

Summary

Summary Law firms Team includes former Vinson & Elkins practice leader

Lawyers focus work on M&A and capital markets The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Linklaters has hired a team of three lawyers who will be moving to its London finance practice by the end of March, the firm said Tuesday.

Joining as Linklaters partners are Noel Hughes, Giacomo Reali and Christianne Williams, who will make the jump from Texas-founded Vinson & Elkins, Linklaters said in a statement.

Hughes was a partner and head of finance and M&A capital markets at Vinson & Elkins in London. He has worked with sponsors, issuers and investment banks through high-yield debt offerings and acquisition financings, London-headquartered Linklaters said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Hughes will be focusing on high-yield bond financings and leveraged buyouts in European and U.S. markets, the firm said.

Reali, who was previously a partner at Vinson & Elkins, will be working alongside Linklaters’ team in Milan, focusing on the Italian market as well as working with the firm’s Spanish and French banking and capital markets teams.

Williams will be focusing her practice at Linklaters on international capital markets and cross-border leveraged finance transactions and was of counsel at Vinson & Elkins, Linklaters said.

A spokesperson from Vinson & Elkins said in a statement that the firm thanks the departing team for their contributions.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.