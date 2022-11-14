Linklaters hires energy finance partner from Sidley Austin in New York















Nov 14 (Reuters) - UK-founded law firm Linklaters on Monday said it has hired a finance-focused partner from Sidley Austin in New York to head its energy and infrastructure practice in the Americas.

Ron Erlichman specializes in the financing and development of infrastructure projects, particularly renewable energy and carbon neutral projects, according to an archived profile on Sidley Austin’s website.

Prior to Sidley, Erlichman co-chaired the project finance group at Houston-headquartered law firm Bracewell.

Apart from traditional and renewable greenfield and brownfield energy infrastructure financing, Erlichman has advised U.S. bitcoin miner Riot Blockchain on its acquisition of Whinstone US, which owns and operates the country’s largest bitcoin mining hosting facility.

Erlichman’s experience in the renewable energy and project finance practices “will be invaluable as we guide domestic and international clients through the rapidly changing and complex U.S. energy and infrastructure market,” Linklaters global energy and infrastructure group leader Daniel Tryer said in a statement.

Linklaters’ U.S. global practice chief Tom McGrath said the firm is continuing its planned expansion in the country, as several prominent UK-founded law firms, including Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, Allen & Overy, Gunnercooke and Clifford Chance continue to grow in the United States through new offices and hires.

A Sidley Austin spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Erlichman’s departure.

