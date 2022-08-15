Linklaters' Indonesian partner firm hires employment practice lead in Jakarta

General view of the capital city of Jakarta, Indonesia, August 4, 2022. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Summary Law firms Narendra Adiyasa most recently led Hiswara Bunjamin's dispute resolution and employment practices

He represents international clients in Indonesian arbitration and regulatory investigations

(Reuters) - Widyawan & Partners, UK-founded Linklaters' associated law firm in Indonesia, said in a statement Monday it has hired an attorney to lead its dispute resolution and employment and incentives practices in Jakarta.

Narendra Adiyasa, who will be a partner at the firm, previously headed the same practice groups at Jakarta-based Hiswara Bunjamin & Tandjung, according to Linklaters.

Another large UK firm, Herbert Smith Freehills (HSF), provides services in Indonesia through a formal partnership with Hiswara Bunjamin, according to HSF's website.

Adiyasa has more than 17 years of experience representing foreign clients in Indonesian litigation, arbitration and alternative dispute resolution proceedings, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He also has worked with clients on crisis management in relation to strikes, health and safety breaches and termination of employment, Linklaters said.

Adiyasa joined Hiswara Bunjamin in 2007 as a senior associate and became partner in 2015.

His clients have included Australian mining company Newcrest Mining Limited and its Indonesian subsidiary company, Nusa Halmahera Minerals, on a tort claim arising from an air crash incident that took place in Sulawesi, an island east of Borneo, in 2011, according to Adiyasa's bio on Widyawan's website.

A Hiswara Bunjamin spokesperson didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Adiyasa's departure.

