Linklaters recruits Ashurst's Tokyo M&A practice leader

Summary Law firms Tracy Whiriskey was most recently the M&A head for Ashurst in Tokyo

(Reuters) - Linklaters said in a statement Friday that it has snagged Ashurst's Tokyo M&A and Asia insurance sector head for its corporate practice in Japan.

Tracy Whiriskey, who has been based in Tokyo for the past 20 years, will be a partner at Linklaters, the London-founded firm said.

Over the last four months, Linklaters has brought aboard at least five partners, including Whiriskey, to its London and Asia M&A practices, according to the firm.

In March, Linklaters hired a group of lawyers from Vinson & Elkins in London that included Noel Hughes, who was the firm's head of finance and M&A-capital markets in the city.

Whiriskey has worked with clients on M&A deals and joint venture transactions across sectors, including energy transition, the digital economy, infrastructure funds and insurance, Linklaters said.

She started as a partner in Ashurst's Tokyo corporate practice in 2016, the firm said, and previously worked at Clifford Chance.

Whiriskey led the team that advised Japanese trading company Mitsui on its joint acquisition with the Development Bank of Japan of a stake in FKS Food & Agri, Ashurst said in a 2018 statement.

In another statement, the firm said in 2021, she co-led the team that advised German winemaker Pieroth Wein AG's sale of its Japanese subsidiary Pieroth Japan to private equity firm Nippon Investment Company.

An Ashurst spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Whiriskey's departure.

