Linklaters snags practice chief to grow new U.S. privacy group

(Reuters) - Linklaters has brought on a new partner to serve as co-chair of its newly formed U.S. data solutions, cyber and privacy practice.

Ieuan Jolly left his post as co-chair of the privacy practice at Loeb & Loeb to join Linklaters in New York, the London-based firm said Monday. He'll lead the practice with Erez Liebermann, who joined Linklaters last month from Prudential Financial Inc to help launch the practice group.

Jolly will be joined by an associate from his prior firm. Andrew Pak, another Prudential alum, joined Linklaters as counsel with Liebermann in May. And Jolly said more hires are likely: "We're going to have a relatively large, robust team in the next year," he said, adding that the U.S. team would also pursue opportunities to expand beyond New York.

Jolly's practice spans privacy compliance, data-driven and technology transactions and cybersecurity, including advising on security breaches, the firm said.

Linklaters' ability to advise data-driven companies in M&A, investments, commercial agreements and other transactions "closes the loop" as the third leg of the firm's privacy and data security offering, setting it apart from practices that only encompass regulatory compliance and security work, Jolly said.

He highlighted Linklaters' combination of technology and data expertise, as well as its geographic footprint, as draws to the firm. The new U.S. practice is connected to almost every other practice area – including corporate, capital markets, private equity, and others, he said.

"With that backdrop, you can see that the need to build out the numbers of lawyers in our team is going to be quite vigorous, and I expect it to grow relatively fast," he said.

Jolly is the latest privacy and data security lawyer – and the latest in a string of practice leaders – to jump firms amid booming demand. Law firms have been turning to competitors, corporate legal departments and the government to recruit lawyers with such expertise.

"Ieuan has a proven track record of partnering with clients to develop data-driven solutions and realizing the value of their data assets through revenue-generating transactions," Richard Cumbley, the global head of Linklaters' technology, media, telecommunications (TMT) and intellectual property, said in a statement.

"He is key to the expansion of our TMT offering in the U.S. in line with the growing market demand," Cumbley said.

Linklaters has about 2,900 lawyers across 31 offices in 21 countries, according to its website. There are over 100 lawyers that work on its data and cyber offering.

Loeb & Loeb didn't immediately comment on Jolly's departure.

