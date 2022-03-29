Litigation funder Burford posts net 2021 loss citing pandemic case delays

Summary Burford made $1.1 billion in new funding commitments last year

CEO sees pent-up demand

(Reuters) - The litigation finance giant Burford Capital Ltd on Tuesday said it swung to a loss in 2021, citing court delays and the slowdown of cases caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Burford nevertheless said it was pleased with results, saying financing commitments had increased significantly, and that there was no scarcity of litigation even after a year when U.S. civil and bankruptcy cases fell to five-year lows.

"The conduct underpinning litigation hasn't gone away," chief executive officer Christopher Bogart said on a conference call with analysts. "Probably there is some pent-up demand out there in the system, that people basically during COVID were taking their time and not rushing to the courthouse."

Bogart also said that as inflation and interest rates rise, "it stands to reason" that the downward trend in insolvencies will end.

Burford's full-year $72.1 million net loss, or 33 cents per share, compared with a profit of $165.1 million, or 75 cents, in 2020.

The company, based in Guernsey in the Channel Islands, had previously projected a $70 million to $80 million annual loss. Burford said its loss was its first ever. Revenue slid 58% to $152.2 million.

Litigation finance firms fund a case or portfolio of cases, in exchange for a cut of any financial recoveries.

Burford became the first such firm to list on the New York Stock Exchange in October 2020, and is also listed on the London Stock Exchange.

There are 47 active funders in the U.S. commercial litigation finance market, according to the advisory firm Westfleet Advisors.

Burford's $1.1 billion of new commitments were up about 45% from $759 million a year earlier. It also said it deployed $841 million, up 41% from $595 million.

On Monday, Burford said it closed a new $360 million private investment fund, the Burford Advantage Master Fund, aimed at "lower risk, lower return" pre-settlement investments.

