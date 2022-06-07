Litigation funder Validity heads west with new Los Angeles office

Traffic moves along a freeway as vehicles travel towards Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 22, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Litigation funder Validity Finance has opened its first West Coast office, expanding this week to Los Angeles with the hire of former Covington & Burling litigator Mark Chen as a portfolio investment counsel.

The move comes less than two months after Validity established a Washington D.C. outpost. The four-year-old firm now has offices in the nation's capital, as well as New York, Houston and Los Angeles.

Litigation finance firms fund a case or portfolio of cases in exchange for a cut of any financial recoveries.

The practice has grown in the U.S. in recent years, with many funders operating out of the financial centers of New York and Chicago.

According to a recent survey from Westfleet Advisors, a litigation finance advisory firm, the 47 funders active in the U.S. market had a combined $12.4 billion in assets under management in 2021, up from $11.3 billion the year before.

But the burgeoning industry has faced pushback, particularly from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which has said the practice floods courts with lawsuits lacking merit. The Chamber has also called for disclosure of third-party case funding.

Validity Chief Executive Ralph Sutton said in an announcement that Southern California is home to "some of the nation's busiest civil court venues" and that Validity has already funded litigation matters for LA-based trial firms.

As a special counsel at Covington & Burling, Chen represented clients in complex commercial disputes and handled IP cases in the entertainment sector. At Validity, he will help assess the company’s funding opportunities with West Coast businesses and law firms, it said.

Chen said Tuesday that he views his move to Validity as a way to help clients unable to afford to litigate against more well-financed opponents.

A Covington & Burling spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment on his departure.

Validity has also named two California-based litigators as senior advisors: Thomas Nolan of Los Angeles firm Pearson, Simon & Warshaw; and J. Thomas Hannan of San Francisco firm Bartko Zankel Bunzel & Miller. Validity said they’ve been tasked with helping the funder establish relationships with firms and companies seeking litigation financing in commercial disputes.

