Litigation leader leaves Wilson Sonsini for Paul Hastings in L.A.















(Reuters) - U.S. law firm Paul Hastings said Tuesday that it hired Susan Leader, a complex commercial litigator who spent the last two years at rival Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati.

Leader was firmwide co-chair of Wilson Sonsini's complex litigation practice group, according to Paul Hastings. She will be based in Paul Hastings' Century City office in Los Angeles.

She practiced for a decade at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld before joining Wilson Sonsini in September 2021.

A Wilson Sonsini spokesperson said the firm wishes Leader well.

Leader said her commercial litigation clients have included BYD Co Ltd, RWE Renewables Americas LLC, William Morris Endeavor Entertainment and Zuffa LLC, also known as Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Los Angeles-founded Paul Hastings opened its office in Century City in 2018 to focus on entertainment and media clients. Leader said she was drawn to the firm partly for the chance to work with the entertainment and media partners in that office.

Paul Hastings has made a string of recent partner hires across practice areas including litigation, corporate and finance.











