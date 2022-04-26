Lobbyists see busy Congress, sanctions heading off midterm spending slump

Summary

Summary Law firms Firms don't expect work to slow down after busy first quarter

Lobbyists buoyed by Democrats' Capitol Hill to-do lists, agency rulemaking and Russia sanctions The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - The lobbying industry typically sees its earnings dip in election years, as lawmakers' focus shifts to campaigning. But lobbyists in Washington, D.C., said a legislative push by Democrats fearing midterm defeats and corporate jitters about Russia sanctions should help keep the dollars flowing in this year.

“There is disquiet in the world. And when things are unsettled, I think companies need help and need help understanding and translating what's happening and dealing with it,” said Brian Pomper, a lobbyist and partner with Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld.

Akin Gump last week reported $13 million in federal lobbying revenues through March, a first-quarter record for the firm and behind only Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Spending on federal lobbyists reached new heights in recent years, with emergency legislation in response to the pandemic and the recent infrastructure bill helping drive the increases. Law firms like Akin Gump and Brownstein that have in-house lobbying arms have been among the biggest beneficiaries.

Now, with COVID-19 relief deals no longer dominating Capitol Hill, lobbyists say topics that fell to the wayside are reemerging. One major area of work will be legislation aimed at boosting American competitiveness with China and increasing U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, which lawmakers are now negotiating after the Senate and House passed differing versions of the bill earlier this year.

Democrats are also eyeing action on a new spending bill after conservative Democratic Senator Joe Manchin last year all but sank President Joe Biden's signature Build Back Better legislation over concerns about the deficit and inflation.

The prospect of Democrats losing the House, Senate or both in the upcoming midterm elections is creating additional urgency this legislative season. Ed Newberry, global managing partner of Squire Patton Boggs' public policy practice, predicted that Democrats will “continue to legislate right up until the end of their majority control, if it does switch,” including a potentially busy lame duck session after the elections.

Lobbyists also said they have seen a spike in work from clients trying to navigate the sanctions issued against Russia over the invasion of Ukraine — foreign focused work that would not necessarily appear in the recent spending disclosures.

Rich Gold, leader of Holland & Knight’s public policy and regulation group, said regulatory work tends to increase as new White House administrations settle into their second year. Lobbyists will be occupied both with administrative agencies’ efforts, like a proposal by the Securities and Exchange Commission to require public companies to detail climate change-related information in filings, and a busier-than-usual legislative year.

When will there finally be a lull? “At some point, the music will stop and you’ll want to find the seat," Gold said. "We’re just not there yet.”

Read more:

Brownstein stays on top as D.C. lobbyists report strong quarter

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.