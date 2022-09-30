Locke Lord must face negligence lawsuit, Chicago federal judge rules

Companies

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Chicago has refused, for now, to throw out a lawsuit seeking tens of millions of dollars from law firm Locke Lord over its allegedly faulty legal advice to an insurer whose health benefit plans became insolvent and were the subject of misconduct claims by the U.S. Labor Department.

U.S. District Judge John Kness on Thursday held that Receivership Management Inc's claims of negligence and negligent representation against Locke Lord could move forward but warned they could be eventually dismissed if the firm shows they were filed too late.

Locke Lord's "statute of limitations argument might carry the day at a later stage," Kness said, adding that more facts need to be uncovered first. "The court cannot make that finding now."

Attorneys for Receivership Management and Locke Lord did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In addition to claiming it was filed too late, Locke Lord has argued the lawsuit should be dismissed because its legal advice was correct and that the plans collapsed due to "systematic and massive mismanagement."

The lawsuit concerns a series of opinion letters and legal documents Locke Lord drafted for ALLInsurance Solutions Management LLC between 2013 and 2016. AISM, which became AEU Holdings LLC in 2016, sought to create a health benefit plan that complied with federal law but that did not constitute a multiple employer welfare agreement that would be scrutinized by state regulators.

AEU's plans became insolvent after they were unable to pay an estimated $60 million in insurance claims made by doctors, hospitals and other medical providers, Kness said in his ruling.

The Labor Department sued AEU Holdings and others in 2017, alleging that the plans were "on the verge of collapse" -- they could not cover claims but were allegedly paying themselves "exorbitant fees and enroll new, unsuspecting employees."

AEU Holdings denied receiving "exorbitant fees" and said it did not know whether the plans were about to collapse.

Then-Chicago federal judge Joan Lefkow appointed Receivership Management as the independent fiduciary overseeing the AEU plans, which were terminated in December 2017. One year later, Receivership Management sued Locke Lord.

"The financial failure of the AEU program was so bad that complaints were being made to the Department of Labor, state insurance regulators, and state attorneys general," the lawsuit against Locke Lord said.

Receivership Management said the damages it is seeking are in the "tens of millions of dollars," which include all claims that could not be paid by the AEU benefit plans due to insufficient funds.

The case is Receivership Management Inc v. Locke Lord LLP, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, 1:18-cv-08158

For Receivership Management: Andrew Pulliam of Wyatt Tarrant & Combs, and Alan Curley, C. Philip Curley and Robert Margolis of Robinson Curley

For Locke Lord: Edward Feldman, Diane Klotnia and Kay Dawson of Miller Shakman Levine & Feldman

