Loeb & Loeb boosts transactional team with former MoFo partner

(Reuters) - Loeb & Loeb has recruited San Francisco-based transactional partner Jessica Isokawa from Morrison & Foerster.

Isokawa, who focuses on mergers and acquisitions, private equity and other corporate transactions, joins Los Angeles-founded Loeb & Loeb's capital markets and corporate department, the firm said on Monday.

She previously practiced at Kirkland & Ellis before joining Morrison & Foerster in July 2019.

Her hire at Loeb & Loeb comes "during what has become one of the most active deal climates on record," Arash Khalili, co-chair of the firm's capital markets and corporate department, said in a statement.

The 400-lawyer firm has added at least four other partners to the capital markets and corporate group this year, according to announcements on its website.

That lines up with demand seen across the legal industry for corporate and transactional lawyers as deal activity remains high.

Isokawa has clients in industries including software and technology, financial services and consumer products, the firm said.

A Morrison & Foerster representative didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on her departure on Tuesday.

