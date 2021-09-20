Loeb & Loeb picks up new privacy co-chair as practice leaders swap firms

REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Summary

Summary Law firms Tanya Forsheit jumps from Frankfurt Kurnit in Los Angeles

Loeb & Loeb lost two privacy practice heads to rivals over the summer The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Loeb & Loeb has gained a new co-chair for its privacy, security and data innovations practice, several months after the firm lost two leaders of the group to other law firms.

Tanya Forsheit, who was most recently chair of Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz's privacy and data security group, joined Loeb & Loeb in Los Angeles to co-lead the practice alongside Jessica Lee, the Los Angeles-founded firm said Monday.

Lee, who is based in New York, was left as the sole head of the practice after Ieuan Jolly departed for Linklaters in June and Robert Newman headed to Reed Smith shortly after in July.

The turnover comes as law firms continue to aggressively seek out lawyers with data privacy and security expertise, including practice leaders, while also making moves to revamp offerings or launch new groups.

London-based Linklaters is one example of a firm that unveiled a new privacy and cybersecurity practice this year. The firm launched the U.S.-focused group in May with hires from Prudential Financial Inc, followed by its recruitment of Jolly from Loeb.

Forsheit said law firms "recognize that they need people who are not just knowledgeable, but who have been doing this for a while." Companies need help navigating the emergence of new data privacy laws in California, Virginia and Colorado, as well as laws that have been on the books for years, she said.

Forsheit was the supervising partner of Frankfurt Kurnit's Los Angeles office, the firm's second outpost after New York. She joined Frankfurt Kurnit as a practice group leader in 2016 from Baker & Hostetler, and prior to that was a founding partner of InfoLawGroup, a boutique firm that focuses on privacy and data security, technology, and advertising and marketing.

Frankfurt Kurnit didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on her departure.

Forsheit described herself as a privacy and data security "generalist" who does work for clients across many industries, including on advertising and technology-related matters.

Moving to 400-lawyer Loeb & Loeb gives her the chance to offer clients a bigger platform and to tap lawyers and resources from the firm's advanced media and technology department, she said. She was also eager for the opportunity to work with Lee, the other practice co-chair, Forsheit said.

Read more:

Reed Smith adds data privacy, advertising pro in Chicago

Linklaters snags practice chief to grow new U.S. privacy group