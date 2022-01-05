Loeb & Loeb snags Philadelphia-based White and Williams' corporate chair

Summary

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Former corporate and securities group chair at Philadelphia-based White and Williams, Alexandria Kane, has joined Loeb & Loeb as a partner, the firm said Wednesday.

Kane's move to the 400-lawyer firm in New York is the latest in a string of corporate hires for Loeb & Loeb.

In addition to at least four other corporate partner hires last year, the firm added transactional lawyer Jessica Isokawa from Morrison & Foerster in Los Angeles in November.

Kane said she has worked on the other side of the deal table from Loeb & Loeb lawyers in the past.

Loeb & Loeb vice chair Mitch Nussbaum said in a statement that hires like Kane to the firm's capital markets and corporate department will help keep pace with "an incredibly active capital markets and M&A market."

Global M&A reached a new high in 2021, topping $5 trillion in annual deal volume for the first time ever, according to Refinitiv data.

In 15 years at White and Williams, Kane worked with clients during sales and mergers, and regularly acted as outside general counsel for corporate clients, Loeb & Loeb said.

The firm said she has also recently advised underwriters and issuers in the initial public offerings of special purpose acquisition companies.

SPACs raise money through IPOs to combine with private companies and take them public.

A representative from White and Williams did not immediately return requests for comment on Kane's departure.

Reporting by Chinekwu Osakwe

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.