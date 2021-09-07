A longer, cheaper bar exam prep program looks to upend the industry

REUTERS/John Adkisson

Summary

Summary Companies A non-profit group is launching a new, less-expensive bar prep course

Syracuse University's law school is the first to embrace Helix Bar Review The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - There's a new entrant in the crowded bar exam preparation scene, aiming to stand out with a lower price point and a longer study program.

AccessLex Institute will launch its new Helix Bar Review program next month and has already inked a deal with Syracuse University College of Law to make the course available to all third-year law students at no cost to them.

AccessLex, a former issuer of private student loans, transitioned in 2010 into a non-profit focused on law school access and affordability. It spent the past two years developing Helix with a goal of cutting the cost of bar exam preparation, AccessLex president Chris Chapman said Tuesday.

Helix will be the lowest cost comprehensive bar exam program on the market, Chapman said. Helix costs $1,199 for individual law students taking the Uniform Bar Exam, compared to $2,000 to $4,000 for most in-person bar prep courses or live-taught online classes, for which many law graduates take out special loans.

“This is a chance for us to obtain a state-of-the-art bar preparation course at a cost that doesn’t reflect the markup that commercial bar prep courses do, and that will give our students an early opportunity to get prepared for the bar,” said Syracuse Law dean Craig Boise in an interview.

Mike Sims, president of BARBRI, which is the oldest and largest bar exam prep provider in the country, said Tuesday that his company has “always welcomed new entrants to the bar review market,” noting that competition makes all providers better. Chapman said he hopes the introduction of Helix will help drive down the cost of other commercial bar prep programs.

Another difference with Helix is that users may begin the program 20 weeks before the bar exam, while most other traditional programs are 12 or 16 weeks long. Students don’t have to spend all 20 weeks on bar prep, but it gives them the option of an early start if they want one. (Sims noted that BARBRI offers six and 10-month bar programs in addition to its shorter, traditional offering.)

Helix combines elements of traditional bar exam prep programs, such as outlines and practice questions, with short videos, performance tests, and checklists. It also incorporates adaptive learning techniques, identifying areas where a student is struggling and shifting focus to address those deficiencies.

“If a student chooses the adaptive learning mode, they are given assessments as to their knowledge level on various topics, and the topics they are weaker at—they are assigned more work,” Chapman said. “It’s a way to have not only effective learning, but efficient learning.”

AccessLex plans to develop bar exam preparation programs for California and Florida, the two largest jurisdictions that don’t yet use the Uniform Bar Exam. Those programs are expected to be available by 2023.

Read more:

Report outlines benefits - and limits - of heavy bar exam prep

Will this week mark the end of the remote bar exam?