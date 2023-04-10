Longtime Akin Gump restructuring partner moves to Cleary















(Reuters) - New York-founded law firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton said Monday that it has hired David Botter, a partner at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld who has played a role in several large restructurings.

Botter is joining Cleary's New York office as a partner, the firm said. Botter, who spent 24 years at Akin Gump, said Cleary's restructuring practice was smaller but "well-positioned" to handle challenging cases.

Botter said he has crossed paths with Cleary lawyers before — the firm represented former telecommunications company Nortel Networks Inc while Botter represented one group of the company's creditors.

The Nortel bankruptcy was one of the most expensive of its kind, with global fees for lawyers and advisers reaching nearly $1.9 billion, according to one analyst.

Botter was also involved in the restructuring proceedings of Mexican airline Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV, representing a group of noteholders. Cleary lawyers represented Apollo Global Management Inc in that restructuring.

Michael Gerstenzang, Cleary's managing partner, said in a statement that Botter's arrival complements their January hiring of Solomon Noh and Alastair Goldrein from Dechert in London.

Botter was also a former hiring partner at Akin Gump. A spokesperson for the firm said it thanks him for his contributions and wishes him well.











