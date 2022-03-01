Lowenstein lawyers can escape office for August with new remote work plan

Summary

(Reuters) - Lowenstein Sandler will let most lawyers and staff work remotely for the whole month of August this year, an option the firm is rolling out as large law firms consider return-to-office plans.

Roseland, New Jersey-founded Lowenstein, a 350-lawyer firm, recently told employees that it will allow remote work from Aug. 1 through Labor Day, according to Gary Wingens, the firm's chair and managing partner. Employees can also work remotely for the week of Thanksgiving and the last two weeks of the year.

Law firm leaders' past attempts at large-scale returns to the office have been thwarted by the emergence of new COVID-19 variants, but the tide appears to be shifting with the retreat of Omicron in many regions.

Several large law firms, including Lowenstein, are set on soon having lawyers back in the office for at least three days per week. Only a few, however, have explicitly approved remote work for extended periods of time once the return to office is official.

One firm, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan said in December its U.S. lawyers can work from anywhere indefinitely. In a move similar to Lowenstein's, midsize New York law firm Kleinberg Kaplan Wolff & Cohen said last fall that in-office work will be optional in July and August of 2022.

Wingens said Lowenstein is "experimenting" with the August remote option, which he estimated will be open to about 90% of its personnel whose jobs don't require in-person work.

He said in an interview Tuesday that the firm will see how the option pans out in 2022 and could shift the timing of a remote work period in the future.

The five-office firm wants to offer flexibility to employees, Wingens said, "if they want to work from a cabin in the Adirondacks or somewhere on the central coast of California, or somewhere more exotic than that."

"The only thing we are insisting on is that they have a really good internet connection. Because it is, after all, still work. It's not intended as vacation," he said.

Lowenstein said that lawyers and staff are expected to return to the office March 14.

The firm is asking lawyers to be in-person on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and a third day of their choice.

Employees at another large firm, Kirkland & Ellis, are expected to be in the office three specific days per week beginning March 29. Vinson & Elkins and Norton Rose Fulbright also want personnel in the office for three days.

