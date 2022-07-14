Lowenstein Sandler hires ex-NJ Supreme Court justice Albin

Summary

Summary Law firms Barry Albin will chair the firm's appellate practice

He had served on the bench since 2002

(Reuters) - Law firm Lowenstein Sandler said Thursday it has added Barry Albin, who recently retired from the Supreme Court of New Jersey after 20 years.

Albin joins the New Jersey-founded national law firm, which has about 350 lawyers, as partner and chair of its appellate practice group.

A firm spokesperson said Albin's last day on the bench was July 6 as he hit the New Jersey high court's mandatory retirement age of 70.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The court has had two other justices retire in the past year. Former justice Jaynee LaVecchia joined Newark, New Jersey-founded law firm McCarter & English as a partner in February, while Faustino Fernandez-Vina is now of counsel at local law firm Parker McCay.

Albin served as a deputy attorney general, assistant prosecutor and member of another law firm prior to his appointment to the court in 2002, according to Lowenstein.

He joins Lowenstein's litigation department, which is headed by former New Jersey attorney general Christopher Porrino.

Porrino in a statement called Albin a "brilliant trial and appellate lawyer, and jurist."

Read more:

Lowenstein lawyers can escape office for August with new remote work plan

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.