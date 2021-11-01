M&A partner pair jumps to Paul Weiss from Akin Gump

Signage is seen outside of the law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison said Monday that it has hired two New York-based partners from Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, including a leader of the firm's corporate practice, to expand its mergers and acquisitions group.

Jeffrey Lazar Kochian, who has been with Akin Gump since 2008 and co-led its corporate practice, is joining Paul Weiss' corporate department along with his longtime colleague Gerald Brant.

The two partners, who will be part of Paul Weiss' 143-lawyer M&A group, bring years of combined experience advising on M&A transactions, shareholder activism and other corporate governance matters, the firm said.

Taurie Zeitzer, global co-chair of Paul Weiss's M&A practice, said in a statement that the firm has worked with Brant and Kochian on numerous transactions.

Brant's clients have included Vista Equity Partners, advising the private equity firm on a $175 million recapitalization for U.S. news aggregator Meltwater. Kochian has advised on deals for Cimarex Energy Co., Durational Capital Management and The Jordan Company, as well as Diamondback Energy, according to Akin Gump's website.

An Akin Gump representative said in a statement that the firm wished Brant and Kochian well. He said the firm's global corporate practice remains under the leadership of partners John Goodgame in Houston, Sebastian Rice in London, joined by Zach Wittenberg in New York. Daniel Walsh, a member of the firm’s management committee based in London and New York, has been named senior partner for the corporate practice, a newly created role, he added.

Law firms have been gripped by intense competition for M&A talent amid record-breaking deal volumes this year.

