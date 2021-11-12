Welcome to Reuters Legal News beta. Please enjoy and provide us with your feedback as we continue to improve the Reuters Legal News experience.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment taps new top lawyer

By
  • Jamal Haughton of Samsung Electronics America succeeds Scott Packman
  • Company pursuing major Las Vegas venue

(Reuters) - The company that operates Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and other entertainment venues has a new legal chief, tapping the former general counsel of Samsung Electronics America.

Jamal Haughton will begin his new role as the executive vice president and general counsel of Madison Square Garden Entertainment on Dec. 6, reporting to CEO Jim Dolan, the company said Friday.

He succeeds Scott Packman, whose employment at the company ended Nov. 1, according to an October regulatory filing. The filing showed Packman received nearly $3.2 million in total compensation last year.

MSG Entertainment is currently partnering with Las Vegas Sands Corp. to build the $1.9 billion MSG Sphere venue at The Venetian. The entertainment company, which was created when Madison Square Garden spun off its sports and entertainment businesses into separate companies last April, also recently inked a multi-year marketing partnership with BetMGM.

The company's namesake venue atop Manhattan's Penn Station could also see changes as New York's governor pursues a redevelopment plan for the transit hub.

As head of MSG Entertainment’s legal department, Haughton will oversee its corporate and business legal affairs, including related to development, negotiation and business transactions, the company said.

Before his most recent role as senior vice president and general counsel at Samsung Electronics America, Haughton spent 10 years at Cablevision Systems Corp. The cable operator in 2010 spun off the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, Madison Square Garden, MSG Network and other entertainment assets as a separate publicly traded company.

“We are pleased to welcome Jamal, who was also an important member of our legal team at Cablevision,” Dolan said in a statement.

Haughton started his legal career as a corporate associate at Cravath, Swaine & Moore.

Xiumei Dong covers legal industry news, with a focus on law firm strategy and growth, in-house counsel and the Washington, D.C., legal market. Reach her at Xiumei.Dong@thomsonreuters.com.

