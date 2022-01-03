Madison Wells Media general counsel returns to Gibson Dunn

Legal offices of the Gibson Dunn & Crutcher law firm in Washington, D.C., U.S. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher on Monday said entertainment lawyer Steve Tsoneff has rejoined the U.S. law firm after serving as the top lawyer at filmmaker Madison Wells Media for four years.

Tsoneff will be a partner at Gibson Dunn's Century City, California office. A former co-chair of its media, entertainment and technology practice group, Tsoneff worked at Los Angeles-founded Gibson Dunn for 17 years before departing for Madison Wells Media in 2017.

Madison Wells produced "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," a 2021 drama about the rise and fall of the late American televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker Messner, played by Jessica Chastain.

The company's film studio arm, then known as Odd Lot Entertainment, produced "Hell or High Water," a 2016 action drama starring Chris Pine and Jeff Bridges.

Tsoneff served as the general counsel and head of business affairs at Madison Wells.

In that role, he represented the company as it became the founding investor in Wonderstorm, a media studio founded by a group of video game developers.

Tsoneff said in a statement the media and entertainment landscape is "changing at an increasingly accelerated pace, as I saw firsthand during my five years at Madison Wells Media."

He plans to focus at Gibson Dunn on advising producers, distributors and financiers in media and entertainment transactions, the firm said.

Reporting by David Thomas

