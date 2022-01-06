Welcome to Reuters Legal News beta. Please enjoy and provide us with your feedback as we continue to improve the Reuters Legal News experience.

Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Manatt adds Hollywood dealmaker to L.A. entertainment practice

By
2 minute read

REUTERS/Mike Blake

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
  • Los Angeles-founded Manatt has hired Christopher Chatham
  • Chatham joins from a small law firm he started

The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Manatt, Phelps & Phillips said on Thursday it has hired entertainment lawyer Christopher Chatham, who leaves a small firm he founded and ran in Los Angeles.

Chatham joins 450-professional Manatt as a partner, with an associate from his prior firm. A Manatt representative confirmed Chatham Law Group is no longer operating upon their departure.

Los Angeles-founded Manatt has increasingly promoted itself as a professional services firm that integrates legal and consulting offerings across areas including entertainment, healthcare and financial services.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

Chatham has represented clients in renewal deals for TV shows including "Dr. Phil" and "The Doctors," according a report from Variety.

He has also worked with celebrity brands such as a baby products company started by actors Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell, and a frozen meal company that counts musician Brad Paisley and actor Kimberly Williams-Paisley as co-founders, the report said.

The Manatt representative declined to comment on Chatham's specific clients but said he is bringing over many from his former firm.

Chatham works on corporate and litigation matters for celebrities and entertainment companies, Manatt said, and has served as an outside "general counsel" to entertainment clients.

Read More:

Manatt grows digital and technology team with DLA Piper, Crowell hires

Entertainment lawyers hop between new and established L.A. firms

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sara Merken reports on privacy and data security, as well as the business of law, including legal innovation and key players in the legal services industry. Reach her at sara.merken@thomsonreuters.com

More from Reuters

Industry Insight