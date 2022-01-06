Manatt adds Hollywood dealmaker to L.A. entertainment practice

Summary

(Reuters) - Manatt, Phelps & Phillips said on Thursday it has hired entertainment lawyer Christopher Chatham, who leaves a small firm he founded and ran in Los Angeles.

Chatham joins 450-professional Manatt as a partner, with an associate from his prior firm. A Manatt representative confirmed Chatham Law Group is no longer operating upon their departure.

Los Angeles-founded Manatt has increasingly promoted itself as a professional services firm that integrates legal and consulting offerings across areas including entertainment, healthcare and financial services.

Chatham has represented clients in renewal deals for TV shows including "Dr. Phil" and "The Doctors," according a report from Variety.

He has also worked with celebrity brands such as a baby products company started by actors Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell, and a frozen meal company that counts musician Brad Paisley and actor Kimberly Williams-Paisley as co-founders, the report said.

The Manatt representative declined to comment on Chatham's specific clients but said he is bringing over many from his former firm.

Chatham works on corporate and litigation matters for celebrities and entertainment companies, Manatt said, and has served as an outside "general counsel" to entertainment clients.

