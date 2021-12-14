Manatt grows digital and technology team with DLA Piper, Crowell hires

Summary

Summary Law firms Timothy Lohse joins from DLA Piper in Palo Alto

Michel Narganes joins from Crowell & Moring in San Francisco The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Manatt, Phelps & Phillips said Tuesday that it is adding partners from DLA Piper and Crowell & Moring in Northern California to expand its legal and consulting services for clients in the digital and technology sector.

Timothy Lohse, who spent 26 years at DLA Piper and its predecessor firm Gray Cary Ware & Freidenrich, joined Manatt’s technology and intellectual property litigation practice as a partner in Palo Alto. In San Francisco, Michel Narganes, who joined Crowell & Moring in 2020 after a brief stint at now-defunct legal services company Atrium, is now part of Manatt's digital and technology transactions practice.

The pair’s arrival follows the April additions of Rustin Brown from Kirkland & Ellis and Thomas Michael from Dentons. According to Manatt's website, the digital and technology group now has 51 attorneys and professionals.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Lohse focuses his practice on patent prosecution, litigation and counseling for emerging companies, while Narganes represents venture-backed startups and other clients in licensing, commercial transactions and corporate matters, the firm said.

Narganes also works with clients in the areas of cryptocurrency, blockchain and non-fungible tokens, including representing the platform that facilitated the $69.3 million sale of Beeple’s piece “Everydays: The First 5,000 Days” in the first digital auction held by Christie’s, Manatt said.

A representative from Crowell & Moring said the firm wished Narganes well. DLA Piper did not immediately respond to request for comment on Lohse’s departure.

Read more:

Manatt grows digital team as 'hybridized' model emphasizes professional services

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.