Mask mandate challengers hit with sanctions. Can their lawyer pay instead?

(Reuters) - Thomas Anderson of Thomson, Rhodes & Cowie represents dozens of allegedly disabled customers who are suing the regional grocery chain Giant Eagle Inc for requiring shoppers in its Pennsylvania stores to wear face coverings. Last month, the federal judge hearing the case ruled that two of Anderson’s clients must pay nearly $10,000 in sanctions for discovery violations. Anderson wants to pay the $10,000 instead of his clients.

Can he do that?

Anderson and Giant Eagle’s counsel from Marcus & Shapira squared off on that question in briefs this week in federal court in Pittsburgh, where discovery is underway in a consolidated lawsuit alleging that Giant Eagle’s mask policy violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Giant Eagle contends that ethics rules prohibit Anderson from bailing out his clients. He argues that he would merely be advancing a litigation expense, which is permissible under his contingency fee contract.

Giant Eagle moved for sanctions against several plaintiffs in the mask mandate challenge in August, arguing that they had hidden or destroyed evidence related to the critical issue of whether they are actually unable to wear masks. A court-appointed special master, Mary-Jo Rebelo of Burns White, found that two of the plaintiffs had engaged in sanctionable conduct: Ben Zytnick for failing to search for relevant evidence and Debbie Vidovitch for failing to produce notes of her calls to Giant Eagle executives and videos of her trips to Giant Eagle stores.

Rebelo rejected Giant Eagle’s request to dismiss plaintiffs’ claims entirely but recommended in a Nov. 8 report that Zytnick and Vidovitch pay thousands of dollars in fees and costs to Giant Eagle’s defense lawyers. In a Nov. 16 order adopting the special master’s report, U.S. District Judge Nora Barry Fischer of Pittsburgh adopted the recommendation in a Nov. 16 order. She directed Zytnick to pay $3,300 and Vidovitch to pay $6,450.

Fischer also called for supplemental briefing on whether Pennsylvania’s rules of professional conduct would allow plaintiffs' lawyer Anderson to pay the award on behalf of his clients. Anderson had floated that plan in a phone conversation with Giant Eagle lawyer Jeremy Engle of Marcus & Shapira, according to a Sept. 29 declaration from Engle. Giant Eagle flagged ethics concerns about Anderson’s proposal to the special master, but she said that was outside of her purview and made no recommendation on the dispute.

Based on the briefs that both sides filed this week in response to Fischer’s order, it appears that Pennsylvania precedent offers no definitive answer to the question of whether a lawyer can pay sanctions levied against his clients or whether such a payment would violate the state’s prohibition on “financial assistance to a client in connection with pending or contemplated litigation.”

Giant Eagle’s brief cited the Florida Bar's 1997 advisory opinion concluding that under Florida’s identically-worded prohibition, it would be “ethically impermissible” for a lawyer to pay for sanctions awarded against a client. Pennsylvania case law, Giant Eagle said, emphasizes that sanctions are intended to deter misconduct. Allowing Anderson to take a hit for his clients, the company said, would defy that purpose.

“In fact,” the Giant Eagle brief argued, “it would more likely encourage them to engage in gamesmanship to achieve a litigation advantage, knowing that, if they are caught, there would be no personal consequence.”

Anderson, on the other hand, said in his brief that the payment should be construed in light of his contingency fee agreement with Zytnick and Vidovitch. That agreement, which is permissible under Pennsylvania ethics rules, calls for the plaintiffs' lawyer to advance the costs and expenses of the case, which can be repaid from any recovery for the client at the end of the case.

The sanctions award, Anderson said, should be seen as a litigation expense, not unlike, say, the cost of paying a vendor to help prepare evidence for presentation to a jury.

“Payment by counsel of the fees and costs in this circumstance is … indistinguishable from the typical situation,” Anderson said.

Pennsylvania, he added, allows contingency fee litigation to promote access to justice. So allowing counsel to advance the expense of a sanctions award against their clients, Anderson said, “helps to ensure individuals have greater access to the courts in light of the significant costs and expenses typically incurred during litigation.”

Anderson, who previously lost a bid to enjoin Giant Eagle’s Pennsylvania mask policy but fended off the grocery chain’s motion to dismiss the consolidated case, did not respond to my email request for comment on the sanctions payment dispute. Giant Eagle counsel Jonathan Marcus declined to comment.

Marcus & Shapira is due to receive the sanctions payments by Dec. 16, so we should expect a prompt ruling on whether Anderson can pay in his clients’ stead.

