Mayer Brown adds Clyde & Co energy dealmaker in Singapore

April 1 (Reuters) - Mayer Brown added energy-focused M&A attorney Justin Tan as a partner in its corporate and securities practice in Singapore, the Chicago-founded global law firm said Friday.

Tan most recently was a partner at UK firm Clyde & Co’s Singapore office where he advised clients on corporate transactions, infrastructure projects and international energy and commodity trade, Mayer Brown said in a statement.

His clients have included French energy major Total SA, Japan-based global trading companies Mitsubishi Corp and Sumitomo Corp, Chinese conglomerate Sinochem and investment firm Blackstone’s Singapore arm, according to an archived bio on Clyde & Co's website.

2,000-attorney Clyde & Co also listed Tan as the firm's lead partner advising the governments of Philippines and Vietnam on Public-Private-Partnership projects (PPP). PPP is a financing model for public infrastructure projects.

Tan expands Mayer Brown’s "core competency in LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and energy infrastructure transactions", the global head of the firm’s energy practice, Alexandre Chequer, said in a statement.

Mayer Brown said it has added six corporate and securities partners over the last eight months including an energy-focused attorney each in Hong Kong and Tokyo.

Investment funds partner Matthew Griffin joined the firm’s corporate and securities practice in London earlier this year.

A spokesperson for Clyde & Co did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tan’s departure.

London-founded Clyde & Co said earlier this week it will combine with insurance-focused UK law firm BLM.

Reporting by Nimitt Dixit

