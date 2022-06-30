Mayer Brown adds private equity partner from Katten in London

Signage is seen outside of the law firm Mayer Brown LLP in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms Paul Rosen joins Mayer Brown as a partner in its corporate and securities practice

Rosen advises on M&A, corporate financings and cross-border investments

June 30 - Mayer Brown said Thursday it has added a private equity partner from Katten Muchin Rosenman to its London-based corporate and securities practice.

Paul Rosen advises on mergers and acquisitions, corporate financings and cross-border investments, according to his bio on Katten's website.

He brings experience in leveraged buy-outs, distressed acquisitions and restructurings, global co-chair of Mayer Brown’s corporate and securities group Perry Yam said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Rosen has advised UK-founded global private equity firm TriSpan LLP on three of its acquisitions and investments, according to Katten’s website.

He also advised Europe’s biggest hotel group Accor SA and its subsidiary on its deal to take charge of the operations of the Raffles Hotel in London, as per a statement on Katten’s website.

Mayer Brown’s London managing partner Dominic Griffiths said Rosen’s appointment shows the firm’s commitment to expanding the practice group further and diversifying its client base within the private equity market.

The firm has 21 partners in its corporate and securities practice in London.

A Katten spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.