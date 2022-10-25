Mayer Brown expands in Singapore with new law firm joint venture

Law firms Mayer Brown LLP Follow















(Reuters) - Chicago-founded law firm Mayer Brown said on Tuesday it is joining forces with a local law firm in Singapore, continuing its planned expansion in the country.

In a statement, the 20-lawyer firm PK Wong & Nair and Mayer Brown said they had received regulatory approval for a Singapore joint law venture (JLV) to be named Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd.

The JLV structure allows foreign law firms to practice and share profits through partnerships with domestic law firms in Singapore, according to a statement by the country's Ministry of Law.

All Singapore court litigation and related advice for the new firm will be provided through PK Wong & Nair, the firms said in a statement.

“The key to success for any global law firm wanting to build a seamless offering with a local law firm in Singapore is to look beyond the immediate service synergies created through the Joint Law Venture, and to focus on the strength of their domestic litigation practice – this made PK Wong & Nair the ideal partner for Mayer Brown,” Mayer Brown's Asia chair Duncan Abate said in a statement.

With Singapore law becoming the prominent preference among clients to govern their international commercial contracts in Southeast Asia, Mayer Brown has seen an uptick in demand for integrated local and international service offering, the firm's chair Jon Van Gorp said in a statement.

For PK Wong & Nair, aligning with a global law firm was a “strategic imperative” to strengthen its ability to provide international support to its clients, co-managing director Suresh Nair said.

Mayer Brown, which opened in Singapore in 2011, is adapting a dual-hub strategy in Asia, with Hong Kong remaining a center for the firm’s Greater China and North Asia practice and Singapore as its Southeast Asia hub, Abate said.

The firm's Singapore practice, comprising 13 partners, hired a partner each to its arbitration, energy and banking and finance practices earlier this year.











