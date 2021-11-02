Mayer Brown hires investment funds team for Hong Kong practice

Mayer Brown offices in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Mayer Brown announced on Monday that it has added a team led by investment funds partner Paul Moloney to its corporate and securities practice in Hong Kong.

Moloney will join Mayer Brown along with counsel Helen Wang and associate Gigi Ma.

Moloney specializes in the establishment of public and private investment funds in Hong Kong and other jurisdictions, including Ireland, Singapore and the Cayman Islands, according to Mayer Brown. His clients include financial institutions, asset managers and institutional investors, the firm said.

"Mayer Brown is one of the pre-eminent global law firms in Hong Kong, with an impressive asset management, financial institutions, and corporate client base," Moloney said in a statement.

Moloney, Wang and Ma last worked in Eversheds Sutherland's Hong Kong office, according to Moloney's LinkedIn profile and the other two attorneys' recently archived Eversheds bios.

"Paul has established a highly successful and diverse practice in Hong Kong, building a team that is uniquely able to advise on both fund formation, SFC licensing and regulatory issues across many of the key global fund jurisdictions," said Mark Uhrynuk, a corporate & securities partner in Hong Kong, in a statement.

He said Mayer Brown's global funds and investment management team has more than 100 lawyers in total.

Eversheds Sutherland did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the attorney departures.