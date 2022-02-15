Mayer Brown hires White & Case investment funds partner in UK

Signage is seen outside of the law firm Mayer Brown LLP in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary Law firms Griffin headed White & Case's London funds, investments practice

(Reuters) - Mayer Brown has added former White & Case partner Matthew Griffin to its corporate and securities practice in London, the firm said on Tuesday.

Griffin advises sponsors, institutional investors and sovereign wealth funds on investments across illiquid and liquid asset classes, Mayer Brown said.

His arrival, alongside recent additions to the investment funds team in the United States and Asia, shows the practice is a “central strategic focus” of Mayer Brown, Tim Nosworthy, an investment funds partner in London, said in a statement.

Griffin was head of White & Case’s funds and investment management practice in London, Mayer Brown said.

A White & Case spokesperson said the firm wishes Griffin well.

Chicago-founded Mayer Brown over the past year has brought on several new partners from competitor firms in London.

In January, the firm hired capital markets partner Peter Pears from Clifford Chance and former FisherBroyles lawyer Neil Hamilton as a partner in its banking & finance practice.

In October 2021, Mayer Brown added partners Musonda Kapotwe and Andy Kolacki to its banking & finance practice in the city. Kapotwe had joined from Barclays and Kolacki was a partner at DLA Piper.

Also in London, the firm lost structured transactions partner Merryn Craske to Morgan Lewis in February and private equity partner Neil Evans to Clifford Chance in November.

