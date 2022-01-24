Mayer Brown joins parade of law firms opening in Salt Lake City

Signage is seen outside of the law firm Mayer Brown LLP in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Mayer Brown said on Monday it is opening a new office in Salt Lake City, becoming the latest in a string of large law firms to land in the technology-heavy region.

The Chicago-founded global law firm said it will launch its 27th office with team of lawyers, including Jennifer Carlson, a capital markets partner who will relocate from the firm's San Francisco and Palo Alto, California offices.

She'll be joined by former Stoel Rives partners Mark Bonham, Samuel Gardiner and Matt Moscon, along with a team of associates, Mayer Brown said.

Following tech and other clients, several large U.S. law firms flocked to Salt Lake City last year, including another Chicago-founded firm, Kirkland & Ellis, as well as Milwaukee-founded Foley & Lardner and Palo Alto-founded Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati.

Wilson Sonsini hired a three-lawyer team from Denver-founded regional firm Holland & Hart to build out its Salt Lake City office earlier this month.

Jon Van Gorp, chair of Mayer Brown, said Salt Lake City is a "fast-growing area with a lot of companies that are focused on technology and life sciences," that line up with the firm's expertise.

"By having an office locally, we can support them locally with the power of the global firm," Van Gorp said of the region's many emerging companies.

Lawyers in the office will also work with venture capital firms and investors, the firm said.

Van Gorp said Mayer Brown aims to grow the outpost into a "full-service office."

Bonham was co-chair of the technology and life sciences group at Stoel Rives, and has worked extensively with emerging companies and venture capital, according to a Mayer Brown representative.

Gardiner is a transactional lawyer who works on M&A matters and Moscon is a litigator, the representative said.

A Stoel Rives spokesperson said the firm wishes the departing team well.

Aside from Salt Lake City, California, Texas and Florida were also hotspots for new law firm offices in 2021, according to data from Leopard Solutions, which tracks hiring at law firms and large companies.

