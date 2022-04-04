Mayer Brown lands veteran privacy lawyer from Perkins Coie

Signage is seen outside of the law firm Mayer Brown LLP in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms Mayer Brown hires partner Dominique Shelton Leipzig in Los Angeles

She advises clients on data, advertising technology privacy, Internet of Things The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Privacy and cybersecurity lawyer Dominique Shelton Leipzig, who has advised technology giants Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and Meta Platforms Inc, is taking her practice from Perkins Coie to Mayer Brown, the Chicago-founded law firm said on Monday.

Shelton Leipzig joins as a Los Angeles-based partner, where she will lead teams focused on global data innovation and advertising technology privacy and data management, as she did at Perkins Coie.

Shelton Leipzig said those will be teams within the firm's cybersecurity and data privacy practice, which is led by former U.S. National Security Agency general counsel Raj De.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"What drove the move [to Mayer Brown] is really the inflection point where we are with data right now, with it driving really everything that we do," including education, work, financial services and healthcare, she said.

Clients need help navigating the ever-growing amount of data, connected devices and points of possible attack, she said. Companies want to leverage data to be competitive and are also grappling with a "minefield" of data protection and security laws globally.

Those factors have also driven many other large law firms to bulk up their privacy and data security practice groups in recent years with both new partners and associates. In 2020 and into 2021, data privacy practice leaders swapped firms at a fast clip.

Shelton Leipzig also cited Mayer Brown's growth in Northern California, where she has technology clients, as a draw.

She advises clients on privacy and cybersecurity compliance, defends companies in government and regulatory investigations and conducts trainings for corporate boards, the firm said.

Shelton Leipzig also represented the California Chamber of Commerce in a negotiation with California privacy law architect Alastair Mactaggart and others on the California Privacy Rights Act, the firm said.

A Perkins Coie spokesperson didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on her departure.

Read more:

Privacy and data security lawyers bask in high demand as firms play tug of war

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.