Mayer Brown plucks more Stoel Rives partners for new Salt Lake City office

Signage is seen outside of the law firm Mayer Brown LLP in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms Litigators Shurman and Hindley join Mayer Brown

The firm opened its Salt Lake City office Jan. 24 The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Mayer Brown is continuing to build out its new Salt Lake City office, adding two more partners from Stoel Rives since the outpost launched last week.

Mayer Brown said Thursday it has added Stoel Rives litigation partner Lauren Shurman, on the heels of its Jan. 27 hiring of Mark Hindley, another litigator from the firm, which has most of its offices in the western United States.

Chicago-founded Mayer Brown opened its Salt Lake City location Jan. 24 with three other Stoel Rives partners, a team of three associates and an existing Mayer Brown partner relocating from California.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

It's the latest large global firm to make a splash in the Salt Lake City market, following others that entered the technology-heavy region last year, including Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, Kirkland & Ellis and Foley & Lardner.

Salt Lake City is one of several regions that is currently luring large out-of-state law firms, including Austin, Texas.

Shurman and Hindley have both joined Mayer Brown's litigation and dispute resolution practice.

A representative for Portland, Oregon-founded Stoel Rives said the firm wishes them well.

Read more:

Mayer Brown joins parade of law firms opening in Salt Lake City

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.