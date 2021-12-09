Mayer Brown poaches Houston-based Jones Day securities litigator

Signage is seen outside of the law firm Mayer Brown LLP in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Jacqueline Vallette has joined Mayer Brown as a partner in its securities and enforcement group in Houston, the firm said Thursday.

Vallette, who has spent 12 years at Jones Day in both California and Texas, is the latest addition to Chicago-founded Mayer Brown's 60-attorney Houston office.

The firm in October hired Houston corporate and securities partner Sam Patranella, former general counsel for energy companies Luxe Energy and Luxe Minerals.

Vallette said she was drawn to Chicago-founded Mayer Brown for its commitment to growing its litigation capabilities in Houston.

She moved from California to Houston in 2015 while with Jones Day. Although family roots were part of the reason, Vallette says the "really hot" Texas market contributed to her decision.

"I gained really invaluable experience, not just from being a litigator out there [in California], but also being able to assist clients who have operations in both Houston and California, which is becoming an increasing trend," said Vallette.

Texas has remained a high-growth market for large law firms this year. Many national firms have followed client business to open up new offices in the state in 2021 or add to existing attorney rosters there.

Vallette represents clients in government investigations and securities class action lawsuits, and advises them on enforcement matters and risk management, according to Mayer Brown.

A representative from Jones Day did not immediately return requests for comment on Vallette's departure.

