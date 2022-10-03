Mayer Brown and Squire Patton Boggs add antitrust partners in Europe















(Reuters) - Squire Patton Boggs and Mayer Brown both said on Monday that they have added technology-focused partners to their European antitrust practice groups.

Gorka Navea, the former deputy head of the cartel division at Europe’s top antitrust watchdog, Directorate General – Competition, joined global law firm Squire Patton Boggs from Wilson Sonsini.

Navea will be based out of Brussels and Madrid, helping build the firm's antitrust capabilities for domestic and international clients in Spain, managing partner of the Madrid office Teresa Zueco said in a statement.

Squire Patton Boggs has been undertaking a planned expansion in Spain, where the firm is seeing parallel demand growth for transactional and antitrust work, Navea said.

The firm also anticipates an increasing workload as regulatory antitrust scrutiny and enforcement continue to build, Zueco said.

Navea specializes in international cartel investigations and abuse of dominance proceedings, particularly in the technology and life sciences sector, an archived Wilson Sonsini profile said.

Chicago-headquartered Mayer Brown hired Andrea Pomana in Brussels. Pomana was previously at European law firm Advant Beiten in Frankfurt.

Pomana advises clients on merger control, antitrust investigations, compliance management systems and foreign direct investment issues particularly in the technology sector, Mayer Brown said in a statement.

Spokespeople for Wilson Sonsini and Advant Beiten did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

