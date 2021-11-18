Mayer Brown taps trusts and estates partner from Baker McKenzie

Signage is seen outside of the law firm Mayer Brown LLP in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Mayer Brown has poached a Chicago-based Baker McKenzie partner who specializes in advising wealthy individuals and families, as well as privately owned family businesses.

David Berek has joined Mayer Brown as a partner in its private clients, trusts, and estates practice, the firm said Wednesday. Apart from his 10-year run at Baker McKenzie, Berek has also worked at law firms McGuireWoods and Kirkland & Ellis.

Berek is also a certified public accountant and a certified financial planner, and previously worked at accounting firms like now-defunct Arthur Andersen, and Coopers & Lybrand, which later became PwC.

Berek said his clients from Baker McKenzie are coming with him to Mayer Brown, but he declined to name them.

Salim Rahim, chair of Baker McKenzie's North America tax practice group, wished Berek the best in a statement.

Baker McKenzie's work for wealthy clients was scrutinized in an Oct. 4 report from the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, which described the firm as "an architect and pillar of a shadow economy" by helping rich clients hide their wealth in "shell companies, trusts and complex structures in tax havens."

Baker McKenzie, in response to the report, said it advises clients on "highly complex, ever evolving and often conflicting tax rules around the world."

Berek questioned the newsworthiness of the ICIJ report, saying Baker McKenzie was not accused of illegal activity and that other law firms provide similar advice.

Berek hasn't been the only trusts and estates partner hired recently by a large firm.

In September, Cozen O'Connor opened an office in Boca Raton, Florida, by absorbing two local boutique firms that focused on private client and trusts and estates matters. Last week, Moses & Singer touted its hiring of a Steptoe & Johnson associate with experience in trusts, estates and asset protection.

Berek said he thinks there is more competition for attorneys like him, noting his practice area has grown more specialized. The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted law firms to consider whether to pour resources into their private client practices.

"They’ve made a judgment on whether to expand or contract that," Berek said.

