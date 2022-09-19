McDermott adds Dallas litigators as Texas focus continues

Signage is seen at the legal offices of the law firm McDermott Will & Emery in New York City, New York, U.S., May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Companies Law firms Richard Salgado joins the firm from Jones Day

David Genender spent 28 years at Baker Botts before joining McDermott

(Reuters) - McDermott Will Emery on Monday said two litigators have joined its partnership in Dallas from rival law firms, building on its growth in Texas.

Richard Salgado comes to the firm from Jones Day. He has led more than a dozen jury trials and handles tort, intellectual property and regulatory matters, McDermott said. David Genender, who represents energy, technology, private equity, professional services, real estate and life sciences clients in arbitrations and litigation, is joining from Baker Botts, where he practiced for 28 years.

McDermott has added 47 lawyers in Texas in the last two years, said partner-in-charge of strategy Mike Poulos. The Chicago-founded firm is seeing demand across sectors in Texas, due in part to the size of the state’s legal market, and will continue to expand its transactional, litigation and IP groups, Poulos said.

McDermott launched an office in Austin in June, and has offices in Dallas and Houston. Poulos called expanding in Texas one of the firm's “most important geographic strategic initiatives."

A representative from Baker Botts said the firm wished Genender well. A representative for Jones Day did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.