McDermott adds six corporate partners in a la carte hiring spree

(Reuters) - Amid a boom in corporate deal work, McDermott, Will & Emery has bolstered its transactions practice with six new partners, drawn from all different rivals and different cities.

The Chicago-founded firm looked to Kirkland & Ellis, DLA Piper, Hunton Andrews Kurth, Foley & Lardner, Goodwin Procter and Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner for its newest recruits.

The 1,200-lawyer firm has been on a hiring tear. McDermott brought on 45 lateral partners globally in 2020, and so far in 2021 has already hired 35 lateral partners, according to Michael Poulos, a partner who heads firm strategy.

"We feel that the firm is on, at the moment, a great ride with respect to our lateral hiring," he said.

Poulos highlighted the range of areas in which the new transactional partners practice, including restructuring, energy, real estate, financial services, private equity and mergers and acquisitions.

Beyond the firm's longstanding work in healthcare transactions, "now we can say, as a result of things that we've done in the last year or two with respect to our lateral hiring, we have in a really meaningful way diversified our transactional offerings across a number of really important and growing sectors," he said.

Brian Gordon adds to McDermott's Atlanta office, which the firm launched with seven lawyers from other firms in May 2020. That office has doubled in size since opening, Poulos said in a statement Thursday. Last month, the firm brought on dealmaker Anne Cox-Johnson as a partner in Atlanta from King & Spalding.

Gordon, who joins from DLA Piper, represents venture capital-backed technology companies in acquisitions, financing transactions and other matters, and also does private equity work, the firm said.

Foley & Lardner partner Marcus Helt, who focuses on restructuring and insolvency matters, joins in Dallas. The addition to the Texas market follows McDermott's March hire of a transactions partner duo in Houston from DLA Piper, including Jack Langlois, who served as co-chair of DLA Piper's energy sector practice and its Houston managing partner.

Real estate transactions partner David Wolff, who joins from Kirkland & Ellis, will lead McDermott's real estate practice in Chicago. Hunton Andrews Kurth partner Parker Lee, who advises companies and investors on transactions and commercial contracts in the energy and infrastructure industries, adds to McDermott's New York office.

Mal Serure, a commercial real estate lawyer, joins the firm in Los Angeles from Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, and David Solander, a Washington, D.C.-based lawyer who counsels financial services companies on regulatory and compliance issues, joins from Goodwin Procter.

A Goodwin representative said the firm wishes Solander the best in the new role. Representatives from the five other firms didn't immediately respond to requests for comment on the lawyers' departures.

"Providing top legal talent for corporate clients in an increasingly active, technical and regulated post-pandemic market is our number-one priority," Harris Siskind, global head of McDermott's transactions practice, said in a statement.

