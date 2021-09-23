McDermott continues corporate hiring blitz with 6 new partners

The office of the law firm McDermott Will & Emery in New York City, New York, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms Firm's transactions leader says more than 120 corporate hires are expected by year's end

(Reuters) - After seeing a handful of entertainment and restructuring partners depart last week, McDermott Will & Emery on Thursday announced the addition of six new partners to its transactional practice group in four cities.

All six are joining from different law firms or, in the case of returning private funds partner Min Lee, a corporate legal department.

Sullivan & Worcester partner David Huberman and Baker McKenzie partner Andrew Warmus have joined McDermott in its founding city of Chicago. Huberman specializes in capital markets work, while Warmus has a wide corporate transactional practice, including M&A.

In Los Angeles, McDermott is adding Matt Carter, a private equity counsel from O'Melveny & Myers, and Zena Ho, who was a real estate associate at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner. Andrew Lehman, another corporate dealmaker, has joined McDermott's Houston office from Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld.

Rounding out the group of new laterals is Lee, who had left McDermott in 2019 for a stint at financial services company Mastercard Inc.

"It’s just mainly evidence of our long-term commitment to growth. We’ve added 99 attorneys in transactions this year," said Harris Siskind, global head of McDermott’s transactions practice. "Each of them represent what we look for when we hire laterals."

McDermott's growth can be seen on multiple fronts, Siskind said. Within the past two months, the firm has set up shop in Atlanta and Singapore.

The Chicago-founded firm is also seeing strong demand for transactional work, with Siskind saying he is anticipating a substantial growth in revenue generated by the practice compared to last year.

Over the past year, 1,200-lawyer McDermott has added a pair of dealmakers from Jones Day, a trio of tax lawyers from DLA Piper and Baker McKenzie, and similar to Thursday's additions, six transactional partners in different cities from different firms in a single May announcement.

And it's not finished, Siskind said. He said he expects the firm will have added between 110 and 120 transactional lawyers to its ranks by the year's end.

"Each area we’re in has experienced growth," Siskind said.

The U.S. legal industry is riding a global M&A boom, with a record-setting $1.5 trillion in deals announced in the second quarter of 2021 alone. As a result, law firms are hungry for bodies to keep up; Siskind said some of Thursday's lateral hires are "expected to fill the demand" while not bringing any clients with them.

