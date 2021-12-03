Welcome to Reuters Legal News beta. Please enjoy and provide us with your feedback as we continue to improve the Reuters Legal News experience.

McDermott expands capital markets team with Reed Smith hires

Signage at the legal offices of the law firm McDermott Will & Emery in New York City, New York, U.S., May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

  • Ari Edelman focuses on SPACs, IPOs
  • Six lawyers total are expected to join McDermott capital markets team from Reed Smith

(Reuters) - McDermott Will & Emery has recruited New York capital markets partner Ari Edelman from Reed Smith and anticipates adding around six lawyers in that practice from the firm in total, a McDermott representative confirmed Friday.

The group making the jump already includes former Reed Smith counsel Eric Klee and will work on Edelman's team in McDermott's transactions group, the representative said.

Edelman focuses on special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), initial public offerings (IPOs) and other public and private equity offerings, the firm said Friday, noting that he represented issuers and underwriters in over 30 SPAC deals this year.

Chicago-founded McDermott has made hires across its transactions practice broadly in 2021, including several capital markets partners, as deal activity has remained high. The 1,200-lawyer firm has added transactions practice hires from a variety of other law firms including O'Melveny & Myers, Jones Day, DLA Piper, Kirkland & Ellis and Goodwin Procter.

Edelman's clients have included protein analysis company SomaLogic Inc in its $1.23 billion merger with blank check company CM Life Sciences II Inc.

He joined Reed Smith in September 2020 from Ellenhoff Grossman & Schole, a midsize firm known for handling a high number of SPAC deals.

A Reed Smith representative didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the team's departure.

McDermott continues corporate hiring blitz with 6 new partners

McDermott picks up energy dealmakers in Houston, New York

