McDermott hires Mayer Brown France compliance chief to lead practice















(Reuters) - U.S. law firm McDermott Will & Emery on Wednesday added Mayer Brown’s global compliance and investigations chief in France Nicolette Kost de Sèvres.

Kost de Sèvres will join McDermott as co-head of the firm’s global investigations & compliance group and will be based out of its Paris and Washington, D.C. offices, the firm said in a statement.

She headed the practice at Mayer Brown's Paris office for over five years, and prior to that, co-headed the global fintech practice at DLA Piper in Washington, D.C. between 2013 and 2017, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Kost de Sèvres represents clients before enforcement agencies and regulators in Europe, Canada and the U.S., such as the new French Anti-Corruption Agency, European Securities and Markets Authority, World Bank, and the U.S. Department of Justice, CFTC, and SEC, according to her profile on McDermott’s website. She also has experience in the military and defense sectors in France and in the United States.

“Nicolette is a top-rated practitioner with an excellent reputation in the industry," Steve Scholes, head of McDermott’s Global Litigation & Dispute Resolution Practice Group said in a statement. "She will be able to provide the highest level of support to our clients’ growing compliance needs.”

Mayer Brown did not immediately respond to a request for a comment on her departure.











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.