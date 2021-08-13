McDermott launches Atlanta health practice with King & Spalding hires

Signage is seen at the legal offices of the law firm McDermott Will & Emery in New York City, New York, U.S., May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms Chicago-founded McDermott expanding in King & Spalding's hometown

Firm's Atlanta office opened May 2020 The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - McDermott Will & Emery has plucked two healthcare transactions partners from King & Spalding, debuting an Atlanta healthcare practice just over a year after opening an office in the city.

Phillip Street, who previously led the Atlanta healthcare practice at Paul Hastings, is launching McDermott's health practice in Atlanta alongside Craig Smith, who is joining the firm as a counsel. Street and Smith departed Paul Hastings for Atlanta-based King & Spalding together in February 2016.

Street and Smith count Tenet Healthcare, one of the largest healthcare systems in the U.S., as one of their clients, said Michael Poulos, partner in charge of firm strategy at Chicago-based McDermott. Although they have ties to Atlanta-area clients, Street and Smith practice on a national stage, Poulos added.

"They complement what is already a powerful global offering," Poulos said, noting the firm's healthcare offerings span clients' litigation, regulatory and transactional needs. "We’re excited about them, and we’re excited about Atlanta."

In addition to hiring away Street and Smith, McDermott on Friday also added Scott Ferber, a former Justice Department cybercrime prosecutor, from King & Spalding's Washington, D.C., office.

McDermott launched its Atlanta office in May 2020 with a group of seven attorneys from DLA Piper, Jones Day and Kasowitz Benson Torres.

Since then, McDermott says the office has grown to 17 lawyers and seven support staff. Poulos said they have a "fairly complete offering" in Atlanta that the firm is looking to grow "as opportunity allows."

Read More:

IN BRIEF: McDermott launches Atlanta office