McDermott nabs Vinson & Elkins government contracts vice-chair in D.C.

(Reuters) - McDermott Will & Emery has hired Daniel Graham, a former vice chair of Vinson & Elkins' government contracts practice, as a partner in its regulatory practice group, the firm said Wednesday.

Graham joined McDermott's Washington D.C. office on Monday as the new leader of the firm's four-lawyer government contracts practice.

"The federal government is the biggest purchaser of supplies and services in the country, and that's the case in the healthcare and technology industries, in the IT professional services industries," said Graham.

He said some of his healthcare clients have included Noridian Healthcare Solutions, Wisconsin Physicians Service Insurance Corp., First Coast Service Options and Novitas Solutions.

He has also advised technology company NCI Information Systems and professional services firm TRAX International, he said.

Graham worked at Wiley Rein for over a decade and a half before joining Vinson & Elkins in 2015.

He has worked with clients on bid protests, Contract Dispute Act appeals, prime and subcontractor disputes and commercial litigation, McDermott said.

A representative from Vinson & Elkins did not immediately respond to requests for comment about Graham's move.

